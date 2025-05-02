Sam Altman reimagines Satya Nadella’s OpenAI visit in Studio Ghibli style, Microsoft CEO responds

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman brought back echoes of ChatGPT’s Ghibli-style image trend on Friday, sharing an AI-generated image of himself with Microsoft chief Satya Nadella. The viral trend took off last month after ChatGPT gained native image generation capabilities, allowing users to reimagine real-life photos with a Studio Ghibli-inspired twist among other effects.

“Welcomed Satya Nadella to OpenAI's new offices while also showcasing some of the latest technology that the ChatGPT maker is working on.” Altman wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Altman's post received a prompt response from Microsoft CEO, who wrote, “Great to see you today,@sama. Love the new office!”

Sam Altman on ChatGPT's AI-generated images: While ChatGPT’s new image generation capabilities have gone viral thanks to the Ghibli-style trend lighting up social media, they’ve also sparked renewed concerns around copyright infringement. Critics argue that OpenAI’s tool is effectively mimicking—and in some cases, ripping off the work of original artists. The OpenAI CEO had addressed some of these issues during a recent conversation with TED’s Chris Anderson.

“I think the creative spirit of humanity is an incredibly important thing, and we want to build tools that lift that up, that make it so that new people can create better art, better content, write better novels that we all enjoy. I believe very deeply that humans will be at the center of that.” Altman said during the discussion.