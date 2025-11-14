OpenAI claims to have fixed ChatGPT's biggest problem, Sam Altman calls it ‘happy win’

When ChatGPT first launched in late 2022, the big debate was how one would differentiate between AI-written and human-written content. Since then, users have found that AI tools leave a lot of tells that clearly differentiate them from human content, and perhaps the most prominent among them is the excessive use of em dashes.

The problem that occurred with ChatGPT and other AI tools continued to persist even when users told the AI specifically not to use em dashes. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman now says that the company has fixed the problem and that if users tell ChatGPT not to use dashes, it will follow those instructions.

“Small-but-happy win: If you tell ChatGPT not to use em dashes in your custom instructions, it finally does what it's supposed to do!” Altman announced in a post on X.

When we told ChatGPT not to use em dashes in its responses, the chatbot finally gave a response which didn’t contain any dashes.

“Got it! I’ll stick to responses without em dashes from here on,” it wrote back.

However, many users replying to Altman's post revealed that ChatGPT was continuing to answer with dashes in its responses.

Some other users claimed that ChatGPT listed Joe Biden as the President of the United States, highlighting the problem of hallucination that has affected AI chatbots for a long time.

OpenAI brings group chats to ChatGPT: Meanwhile, OpenAI announced today that it is bringing Group Chats to ChatGPT, adding a social component to the popular chatbot. The feature works similarly to WhatsApp Groups, but users now also have ChatGPT in those conversations to act as a mediator or explore new things together.

Users can share a link with their friends, and up to 20 people can join through it. However, the feature is still in pilot stage and OpenAI is only rolling it out to select markets at first, with plans to expand coverage in the future.

ChatGPT Group chats