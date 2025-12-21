Subscribe

Sam Altman teases ChatGPT Christmas Easter egg that turns your selfie into a Santa message: How it works

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed a festive ChatGPT Easter egg on Saturday. It lets users generate a personalised Christmas video using a single emoji, with Sora creating a fun Santa-themed clip based on past interactions. Check how it works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated21 Dec 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has given ChatGPT users an unexpected Christmas treat, hinting at a hidden festive feature that turns a simple emoji into a personalised video experience.
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has given ChatGPT users an unexpected Christmas treat, hinting at a hidden festive feature that turns a simple emoji into a personalised video experience.

A teaser on X sparks curiosity

On Saturday, Altman posted a cryptic message on X, prompting users to experiment with ChatGPT using just one emoji. The post quickly caught attention, with users discovering that sending a gift emoji unlocks a special Christmas-themed interaction.

How the emoji trick works

When users prompt ChatGPT with the 🎁 emoji, the chatbot responds by asking them to upload or take a selfie. Once this step is completed, ChatGPT passes the request to Sora, OpenAI’s video generation tool.

Sora then creates a short, personalised Christmas video. The content is tailored using information ChatGPT has learned from a user’s past interactions, resulting in a customised festive message.

Santa decides if you were good or bad

The generated video features Santa Claus, who delivers a playful verdict on the user’s behaviour over the year. In some cases, Santa praises the user and presents a gift they are likely to enjoy. In others, he jokingly declares them “naughty” and offers something deliberately undesirable.

Users do not have any creative control over the final video. The style, storyline and outcome are entirely determined by Sora.

One video per user, for now

At present, the feature appears limited to a single video per account. Starting a new chat session and repeating the emoji prompt simply returns the same video rather than generating a fresh one.

Some users have also reported that other festive emojis, including 🎅 and 🎄, trigger the same Easter egg.

A festive experiment from OpenAI

The playful feature highlights OpenAI’s ongoing experiments with blending chat, image and video generation into more interactive experiences. While clearly seasonal, the surprise has added a light-hearted touch to ChatGPT just in time for Christmas.

Key Takeaways
  • ChatGPT introduces a fun holiday feature that personalizes user interactions.
  • The feature enhances user engagement by combining chat, image, and video generation.
  • Users can experience a unique Christmas message based on their emoji prompts and previous interactions.
 
 
