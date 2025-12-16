Sam Altman teases ‘really fun’ OpenAI image editor ahead of launch today: here's what to expect

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has teased a new product by the San Francisco based AI startup which will make its debut today. Altman in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared an AI generated image of him that was posted by the OpenAI handle and wrote, “launching something really fun today!”

The announcement by Altman comes as OpenAI is facing the heat in the AI image generator market from not only the likes of Gemini's Nano Banana Pro but also from Chinese models like Seedream and Qwen that have made massive strides since OpenAI announced its last update to the image generation and editing model.

Not too long ago, OpenAI GPT-4o's native image geneation abilities had shocked the internet, leading to a series of viral image generation trends, most famous of which became Ghibli style images. However, ChatGPT soon lost its crown to Google's Nano Banana which was not only way faster than the OpenAI model but also possesed the ability to make precise edits to images and character consistency while adding multiple personalities in the image.

Google upped the ante just last month when it launched Nano Banana Pro that came runnning on its Gemini 3 Pro model. The power of Gemini 3 Pro meant that Nano Banana Pro was better able to understand instructions and take in more nuanced prompts from users. Meanwhile, Google also vastly improved the text consistency with Nano Banana Pro and connected the AI model to Google Search. All of this meant that not only was Gemini able to generate flawless infographics but it could go on to generated them with very little input from users, something as trivial as writing. “Create the recipe for elaichi tea”