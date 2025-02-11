Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk's $97 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, stating the company is not for sale. The rivalry dates back to their 2015 co-founding, with Musk criticising OpenAI's profit model. Altman emphasises OpenAI's mission and commitment to a for-profit structure for AI advancement.

The rivalry between OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has once again come to the forefront, with the latest episode revolving around a $97 billion (£78.4bn) takeover bid for OpenAI. While Musk, alongside a group of investors, attempted to acquire the artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse, Altman swiftly rejected the offer, making it clear that OpenAI was "not for sale."

A new chapter to the feud After reports surfaced that Musk and his allies had made an extraordinary bid to purchase OpenAI, Altman responded on social media platform X with a cutting remark, "No thank you but we will buy Twitter for 9.74 billion dollars if you want." The remark was a direct jab at Musk, who owns Twitter and has faced criticism over his handling of the social media platform since acquiring it for $44 billion in 2022.

Speaking to Sky News at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Altman reiterated his stance, saying, "OpenAI is not for sale. OpenAI's mission is not for sale." In an interview with Axios, he added that Musk's bid was an attempt to "take control of OpenAI," further escalating the long-running feud between the two tech moguls.

The roots of the rivalry The dispute between Altman and Musk dates back to 2015 when the two co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit research organisation dedicated to the safe and ethical development of artificial intelligence. However, Musk resigned from the board in 2018, citing disagreements over the company’s direction. Since then, OpenAI has undergone significant structural changes, transitioning into a hybrid model with both non-profit and for-profit entities.

Musk, who has since launched his own AI company, xAI, has repeatedly criticised OpenAI’s shift towards a for-profit model, arguing that it contradicts the organisation’s original mission. In March 2023, he filed lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging that the company had strayed from its founding principles and was prioritising profit over public benefit.

OpenAI's restructuring is a major point of contention. Altman and his team argue that transitioning to a fully for-profit model is necessary to secure the funding required to develop advanced AI models. In contrast, Musk and his legal team maintain that the move betrays the firm's original non-profit commitment.

A report by the Financial Times in January 2024 revealed that OpenAI’s non-profit arm was expected to receive around $30 billion as compensation for the transition. However, critics believe this figure undervalues what the non-profit entity is giving up. Meanwhile, Altman remains firm in his belief that OpenAI’s future lies in a for-profit framework to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving AI industry.

Musk’s motivations Musk’s bid to acquire OpenAI raises questions about his true motivations. While his legal team insists he wants to restore OpenAI to its original form as a non-profit research lab, critics argue that his actions stem from a desire to control the AI landscape. As the founder of xAI, Musk is a direct competitor to OpenAI, and his critics believe his legal battles and acquisition attempts are strategic moves to undermine his rival.

Altman, on the other hand, sees Musk's efforts as an attempt to "buy his way into dominance." He told Axios, "A competitor who is not able to beat us in the market and instead is just trying to buy us with total disregard for the mission is a likely path there."

The future of OpenAI Despite Musk’s attempts to influence OpenAI’s future, Altman remains confident in his vision. He has repeatedly emphasised the importance of OpenAI’s mission, stating that the company will continue to operate under a strong non-profit oversight, even as its for-profit arm expands.

Meanwhile, the AI sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with OpenAI playing a pivotal role in advancing generative AI technologies. The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 propelled OpenAI to the forefront of the industry, solidifying its status as a leader in AI research and innovation.

As the feud between Altman and Musk intensifies, the future of OpenAI remains uncertain.

