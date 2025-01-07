OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made a bold prediction about the future of artificial intelligence in the workforce. In a blog post, Altman said that the first AI agents will "enter the workforce" in 2025, and that they will materially impact the output of businesses.

Sam Altman's prediction for 2025: “We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it. We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies.” Altman wrote in his blogpost.

AI agents seem to be the flavour of the month, with most top companies, from Google to Amazon, looking at the technology that could significantly streamline workflows. While there is a lot of euphoria surrounding AI Agents, there are also some concerns about how the technology will affect everything from the personal to the professional lives of individuals..

Altman, however, took a positive note about the potential of AI Agents, stating, “We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly-distributed outcomes.”

OpenAI aiming to develop ‘superintelligence’: Altman said that OpenAI is looking beyond AI agents to develop "superintelligence". While the OpenAI CEO did not describe what his idea of 'superintelligence' would entail, he did state that the new tools would help accelerate scientific discovery and innovation beyond what humans can do alone.

Altman wrote, “We are beginning to turn our aim beyond that, to superintelligence in the true sense of the word. We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future.”