Sam Altman’s OpenAI developing its own X-like social platform: Report

OpenAI is reportedly working on its own social media platform similar to Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), according to a report by The Verge which cited multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The internal prototype, still under wraps, is said to revolve around ChatGPT’s image-generation tools and features a social feed — marking the company's potential first foray into real-time content sharing.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately seeking feedback from outsiders on the project, the report said citing sources. It remains unclear whether the social network would launch as a standalone app or be integrated into the ChatGPT platform.

Altman vs Musk: Rivalry escalates Launching a social platform would further deepen Altman’s long-standing and public rivalry with Elon Musk. Earlier this year, Musk reportedly made an unsolicited $97.4 billion offer to buy OpenAI. Altman in his cheeky response said: “No thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”