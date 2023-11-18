comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI draws parallels with ‘Apple fired Steve Jobs’ decades ago | Read here
Back Back

Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI draws parallels with ‘Apple fired Steve Jobs’ decades ago | Read here

 Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Steve Jobs was famously fired from Apple in 1985 after a power struggle with the board of directors. He later returned and achieved great success.

Steve Jobs and Sam Altman. Premium
Steve Jobs and Sam Altman.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman was recently fired from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of the artificial intelligence company after a review found that he was ‘not consistently candid in his communications’ with the board of directors.

This announcement has shocked many people across the world as played a crucial role in the creation of ChatGPT, an AI language tool that kicked off an artificial intelligence race among tech leaders.

Altman's ouster has pushed many to draw parallels between what happened with Apple and its founder Steve Jobs about four decades ago, and what happened with the OpenAI's co-founder.

Bloomberg writer, Ashlee Vance on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “This is like Apple firing Steve Jobs only they're doing it after the iPhone has become the best-selling computer in history."

“Pride myself on some tech history knowledge but am struggling to come up with a comp here. Elon got couped, but PayPal was no OpenAI," he further said.

Steve Jobs vs Sam Altman: The Parallels with Job Firing 

In 1985, Steve Jobs was famously fired from Apple after a power struggle with the company's board of directors. After revolutionizing personal computing and establishing a legendary brand, Jobs was ejected from the company he helped grow into a billion-dollar behemoth.

Initially, speculations had stated that Jobs' confrontational management style and poor interpersonal skills were the reasons behind his dismissal.

However, William Simon, co-author of “iCon: Steve Jobs, the Greatest Second Act in the History of Business" asserted that Jobs “demanded so much from the people who worked for him". “He was great, but drove people too hard," he said as quoted by Business Today. 

Later, Steve Jobs admitted that he was acting "out of control" at the time. He then started NeXT Computer after leaving Apple, and the company was later acquired by Apple itself. 

In 1997, Jobs rejoined the company as CEO. During his second tenure at Apple, Jobs took the company to new heights and achieved the greatest corporate success in history. In 2011, Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple Inc. and passed the reins to his right-hand man Tim Cook, saying he could no longer fulfill the duties in a bombshell announcement that raised fears his health had deteriorated further. He fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic cancer. 

On the other hand, Sam Altman's ouster was due to a lack of consistent communication and a loss of confidence in his leadership. In both cases, the board of directors decided to split the business from their respective CEOs. However, the specific reason surrounding the dismissals remains secret. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 01:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App