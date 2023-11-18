‘Sam and I are shocked by what board did today’, says ex-OpenAI President Greg Brockman
OpenAI President Greg Brockman announces his departure from the company after the ouster of CEO Sam Altman.
‘Sam and I are shocked, and saddened by what the board did today," said OpenAI President Greg Brockman who announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools after Altman’s ouster.
He further informed, “At 12:19 pm, Greg got a text from Ilya asking for a quick call. At 12:23 pm, Ilya sent a Google Meet link. Greg was told that he was being removed from the board (but was vital to the company and would retain his role) and that Sam had been fired. Around the same time, OpenAI published a blog post."
Brockman said that the management team was made aware of this shortly after, other than Mira who found out the night prior. “The outpouring of support has been really nice; thank you, but please don’t spend any time being concerned. We will be fine. Greater things coming soon."
It is pertinent to note that the company had earlier said that another OpenAI co-founder and top executive, Greg Brockman, the board’s chairman, would be stepping down from that role but remain at the company, where he serves as president.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.