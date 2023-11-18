‘Sam and I are shocked, and saddened by what the board did today," said OpenAI President Greg Brockman who announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools after Altman’s ouster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company pushed out Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Brockman wrote, "Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out."

They are still figuring out what exactly happened and what they know so far.

“Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon," he said.

He further informed, "At 12:19 pm, Greg got a text from Ilya asking for a quick call. At 12:23 pm, Ilya sent a Google Meet link. Greg was told that he was being removed from the board (but was vital to the company and would retain his role) and that Sam had been fired. Around the same time, OpenAI published a blog post."

Brockman said that the management team was made aware of this shortly after, other than Mira who found out the night prior. “The outpouring of support has been really nice; thank you, but please don’t spend any time being concerned. We will be fine. Greater things coming soon."

It is pertinent to note that the company had earlier said that another OpenAI co-founder and top executive, Greg Brockman, the board’s chairman, would be stepping down from that role but remain at the company, where he serves as president.

