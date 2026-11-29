Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator in the world to cross 10 lakh paid channel memberships, according to a post by the YouTube team on Google India’s blog.
Subscribing to a YouTube channel is free and simply lets viewers follow a creator’s public uploads. A paid channel membership, accessed via the “Join” button, is a monthly fee paid to a single creator for perks such as members-only videos, exclusive live chats, custom emojis, and comment badges.
It is also separate from YouTube Premium. While Premium removes ads across the platform, a channel membership only unlocks perks for that specific channel.
Raina’s channel, which has 1.24 crore subscribers, offers three monthly membership tiers priced at ₹59, ₹599, and ₹1,999. Paying members get access to additional content, community features, and other perks.
Based on his total subscriber base, the figure works out to an 8.1% conversion rate from subscribers to paying members.
Commenting on the achievement, YouTube wrote, “It’s an extraordinary milestone for Samay and a proud moment for India’s entire creator ecosystem.”
According to the blog post, more than 12 lakh viewers in India bought at least one channel membership for Raina in June 2026 alone. That spike helped push membership revenue for Indian creators up by more than 25% year-on-year during the same month.
The commercial milestone follows a difficult stretch for Raina last year. In February 2025, his show India’s Got Latent drew widespread outrage over offensive remarks made during an episode.
The backlash led to complaints and FIRs against Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others associated with the programme. Raina subsequently issued a public apology and temporarily pulled the show’s entire catalogue off YouTube.
His career rebounded in 2026 with the release of his stand-up special Still Alive and a second season of Latent, which launched across both YouTube and Netflix.
Featuring celebrity guests including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tanmay Bhat, and Ayushmann Khurrana, the new season drew around 3.9 crore viewers across the two platforms.
Raina’s membership numbers also indicate a shift in how Indian audiences support online creators. Historically, most digital creators have relied heavily on advertising payouts and brand sponsorships to make money.
Growing viewer willingness to pay directly for content opens the door to recurring, community-backed revenue streams that offer creators steadier, more predictable income.