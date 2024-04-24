Samsung has launched a special program in India, offering free screen replacements for specific Galaxy smartphone models in response to a widespread issue where users experienced green lines on their screens. This initiative is designed to address a problem that has caused concern among many Galaxy smartphone owners. The program, which runs until April 30, allows eligible customers to replace their screens at no cost.

The offer applies to a range of Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 series (excluding the S21 FE), and the Galaxy S22. To qualify, phones must be no more than three years old and must be free from any physical or water damage. Samsung has determined that the green line issue is due to faulty software updates affecting certain older Galaxy S series and Note models with Super AMOLED displays.

Customers seeking to take advantage of this program should visit a Samsung Service Center before April 30. The process involves booking an appointment, after which Samsung will replace the faulty screen without charge. As an added benefit, each replacement also comes with a new battery, enhancing the phone's overall performance.

Samsung's initiative is similar to a program launched by OnePlus last year, also aimed at addressing green line issues on smartphone screens. This move demonstrates Samsung's vision to customer satisfaction and highlights the company's efforts to resolve specific display problems experienced by Galaxy smartphone users in India.

If you own an eligible Galaxy smartphone and have noticed green lines on your device, now is the time to act. Visit your nearest Samsung Service Center and take advantage of this free screen replacement program before it ends on April 30. It is a valuable opportunity to restore your phone's display quality and improve your user experience at no cost.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!