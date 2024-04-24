Samsung addresses green line problem in India with free screen replacement: Check eligible devices
Samsung is offering free screen replacements for Galaxy smartphones in India to address a green line issue caused by faulty software updates. The program, valid until April 30, applies to several Galaxy models, provided they are within three years of purchase and are not physically or water damaged.
