Samsung has admitted to the second data breach this year. In a blog post, the South Korean company said that it has discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some of customers’ information in the United States. Samsung said that its systems were compromised in July 2022. Assuring its customers, it said that it has detected the incident and has taken actions to secure the affected systems. “As part of our ongoing investigation, we have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter," it added.

Was any personal information compromised in the data breach?

Yes. Samsung said that information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information of the customers were affected. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary, it added.

The issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, Samsung said in the blog post.

Was the data breach addressed?

In the blog post, Samsung said that it has taken actions to secure the affected systems. It has also partnered with a leading outside cybersecurity firm and is also coordinating with law enforcement for the same. The company has also set up an FAQ page on its website for additional questions and answers, along with recommended actions.

“At Samsung, we value the trust our customers place in our products and services – trust that we have built up over many years. This is why the security and privacy of our customers’ data is of the utmost importance to us, and our products and services are designed and built with this top of mind," Samsung wrote in the blog post.

Notably, this is the second time Samsung has confirmed an incident of data breach. Earlier this year in March, Samsung said that a source code from its partners was possibly stolen, including confidential data from the US chipmaker Qualcomm that supplies chipsets for Samsung smartphones sold in the country.