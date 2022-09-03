Samsung admits to second data breach incident this year: Details

Samsung has admitted to the second data breach this year. In a blog post, the South Korean company said that it has discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some of customers’ information in the United States. Samsung said that its systems were compromised in July 2022. Assuring its customers, it said that it has detected the incident and has taken actions to secure the affected systems. “As part of our ongoing investigation, we have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter," it added.

