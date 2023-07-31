Samsung aims to grab 50% of India's super premium smartphone market with Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 53 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Samsung Electronics' president and head of Mobile eXperience Business, T M Roh believes that the company's objective is to raise its current market share from 35 per cent to 50 per cent in the super premium segment through the introduction of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5.
Samsung anticipates that its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, will help the company to secure 50 per cent of the super premium smartphone segment in India, reported PTI. Presently, this market is dominated by Apple, the maker of iPhones. The super premium smartphone segment consists of devices priced above USD 1,000 (approximately ₹82,000).
