Samsung and Nvidia are building an AI megafactory powered by 50,000 GPUs — here’s what it means for the future of chips

Samsung has announced plans to establish a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) “megafactory” in partnership with US chipmaker Nvidia. The initiative, revealed on Friday and reported by Focus Taiwan, aims to integrate AI throughout Samsung’s entire semiconductor production ecosystem.

According to Samsung, the platform will operate on more than 50,000 Nvidia GPUs and serve as an “intelligent manufacturing platform” capable of analysing, predicting, and optimising chip production in real time.

“The Samsung AI Factory goes beyond traditional automation,” a company official said. “It connects and interprets immense data generated across chip design, production and equipment operations.”

What do Samsung and Nvidia offer currently? The megafactory marks the latest chapter in a 25-year partnership between Samsung and Nvidia. Their collaboration began when Samsung supplied DRAM chips for Nvidia’s first-generation graphics cards and has since expanded to include foundry and memory technology.

Current joint efforts include the development of HBM4, Nvidia’s next-generation high-bandwidth memory, built using Samsung’s sixth-generation 10nm-class DRAM and 4nm logic base die. Samsung said it will continue to advance its portfolio of HBM, GDDR and SOCAMM solutions alongside foundry services to “drive innovation and scalability across the global AI value chain.”

How the process of chipmaking will be enhanced? At the heart of the new AI factory will be Nvidia’s Omniverse and Cuda-X platforms, which will enable Samsung to create digital twins of entire chip fabs. These virtual models simulate real-world factory conditions, allowing engineers to test new processes, predict maintenance needs and fine-tune operations without interrupting physical production.

Samsung will also use Nvidia’s cuLitho software to speed up computational lithography, a key step in chipmaking that determines circuit precision. The company expects up to a 20-fold increase in performance, enabling faster design iterations and higher chip yields.

Smarter robots to process real-time data Beyond chip design and lithography, Samsung plans to apply Nvidia’s AI capabilities to robotics and automation. The company is deploying RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to enhance humanoid robot performance and Jetson Thor modules to power real-time AI reasoning and execution in its smart robotic systems.

The collaboration will also extend into AI-enhanced mobile networks. Through joint development of AI-RAN technology, Samsung and Nvidia aim to enable edge devices, such as drones and industrial robots, to process real-time data locally using GPU acceleration, reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency.

“This AI-powered mobile network will play a crucial role as a neural network essential in the widespread adoption of physical AI,” Samsung said.

Expanding across global facilities Samsung plans to roll out the AI factory infrastructure across its semiconductor plants worldwide, including the upcoming chip facility in Taylor, Texas. The move underlines the company’s ambition to lead across all semiconductor categories: memory, logic, foundry and advanced packaging.

Already, Samsung’s proprietary AI models power over 400 million consumer devices. Through its new Megatron framework, the company intends to embed similar capabilities into its manufacturing systems — enabling intelligent summarisation, multilingual interaction, and advanced reasoning across production lines.

Beyond chip design and lithography, Samsung plans to apply Nvidia’s AI capabilities to robotics and automation.

“This is a critical milestone in our journey to lead the global shift toward AI-driven manufacturing,” the Samsung official added.

(With inputs from ANI)