Samsung announces Big TV offers on premium range of smart TVs

“In 2020, there was a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs, above 55-inch, in top cities as well as small towns and rural markets. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for entertainment at home. The ‘Big TV Days’ promotion is aimed at creating great consumer offerings as we enter the New Year," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.