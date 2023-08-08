Ahead of the Independence Day, Samsung has announced Freedom Fest offers, giving exciting deals on its big screen televisions, including the Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV. Samsung’s Freedom Fest will continue till August 31. As announced by the company, consumers can get assured gifts such as free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G worth ₹1,24,999 (256GB/12GB variant), the Freestyle projector worth ₹69,990, and Soundbars worth ₹17,990 and ₹49,990 on purchase of select big screen televisions.

Freedom Fest offers can be availed at all leading electronic retail stores across India and on Samsung’s official online shop – Samsung.com. Consumers can enjoy an additional cashback of up to 20% and maximum cashback of ₹20,000 along with easy EMI options.

Announcing the sale, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India said “Indian consumers are increasingly opting for big screen televisions for elevated in-home entertainment and seamless connected living experience. Our TVs not only cater to these demands but are also more sustainable than ever before with AI Energy Savings, Knox Security, and SolarCell Remote etc. Hence, our premium TVs find great resonance with modern Indian consumers. The Freedom Fest offers are aimed at providing our consumers with an opportunity to embrace premium entertainment experience."

Samsung is giving the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (256GB/12GB variant) worth ₹1,24,999 free of cost with the purchase of the massive 98-inch Neo QLED & QLED TVs and select models of Neo QLED 8K TVs. There will be an additional 20% cashback of up to ₹20,000.

Buyers can get the Freestyle projector worth ₹69,990 free with select models of 75-inch & above Neo QLED TV, QLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV along with 20% cash back.

Samsung has also announced a free Soundbar worth ₹49,990 or ₹17,990 on buying select models 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 77-inch OLED TV, depending on the TV model purchased. Additionally, there will be a cashback of up to 20%.