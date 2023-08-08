Samsung announces Freedom Fest, gives a chance to get Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G for free1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Samsung announces Freedom Fest offers with exciting deals on big screen televisions, including free gifts and cashback.
Ahead of the Independence Day, Samsung has announced Freedom Fest offers, giving exciting deals on its big screen televisions, including the Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV. Samsung’s Freedom Fest will continue till August 31. As announced by the company, consumers can get assured gifts such as free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G worth ₹1,24,999 (256GB/12GB variant), the Freestyle projector worth ₹69,990, and Soundbars worth ₹17,990 and ₹49,990 on purchase of select big screen televisions.