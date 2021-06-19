Samsung has introduced new offers on it popular product range. The South Korean company will provide the new offers till June 30.

Additionally, Samsung has tied up with leading banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and State Bank of India for customers to enjoy cashback offers of up to 20%.

Smart TVs

Samsung is offering its soundbars free with its select TVs. During the offer period, consumers buying 75-inch and above QLED TVs will get a free soundbar Q900T worth ₹99,990 or Q800T worth ₹48,990 depending on the QLED TV model.

Consumers will get Samsung Soundbar T450 worth INR 16,490 when buying Samsung QLED TVs (65-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (75-inch and above). The offer also includes Samsung Soundbar T420 worth INR 13,490 with Samsung QLED TVs (55-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (65-inch and above).

Consumers can further avail up to 36-month EMIs, low-cost EMIs as low as ₹990, extended warranty and up to 20% cashback (up to ₹20,000) on their purchase.

Consumers can avail up to 10% additional cashback up to ₹6,000 on purchase of selected Samsung Soundbars.

Refrigerators

On purchase of Samsung’s­ Side-by-Side, Curd Maestro, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators, consumers will get cashback up to 15% with easy EMI options starting as low as ₹990 and a 10-year warranty on the digital compressor.

Microwaves

Consumers buying Samsung Microwaves can avail up to 10% cashback, 5 years extended warranty on Magnetron and 10 years warranty on ceramic enamel cavity and 2 free units of Borosil set.

