Samsung is offering its soundbars free with its select TVs. During the offer period, consumers buying 75-inch and above QLED TVs will get a free soundbar Q900T worth ₹99,990 or Q800T worth ₹48,990 depending on the QLED TV model.
Consumers will get Samsung Soundbar T450 worth INR 16,490 when buying Samsung QLED TVs (65-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (75-inch and above). The offer also includes Samsung Soundbar T420 worth INR 13,490 with Samsung QLED TVs (55-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (65-inch and above).
Consumers can further avail up to 36-month EMIs, low-cost EMIs as low as ₹990, extended warranty and up to 20% cashback (up to ₹20,000) on their purchase.
Consumers can avail up to 10% additional cashback up to ₹6,000 on purchase of selected Samsung Soundbars.
On purchase of Samsung’s Side-by-Side, Curd Maestro, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators, consumers will get cashback up to 15% with easy EMI options starting as low as ₹990 and a 10-year warranty on the digital compressor.
Microwaves
Consumers buying Samsung Microwaves can avail up to 10% cashback, 5 years extended warranty on Magnetron and 10 years warranty on ceramic enamel cavity and 2 free units of Borosil set.
