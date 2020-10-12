Samsung announces offers on smart TVs, appliances during Flipkart, Amazon sale

Samsung announced the deals it will be offering on its range of Samsung TVs and digital appliances during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17.

The company will be offering discounts, gifts, finance schemes, exchange offers and EMIs. The company claims that the EMIs will start from prices as low as ₹805, along with cashback of up to ₹2,000.

Samsung TVs

During this period, Samsung’s The Frame TV will be available on Flipkart at ₹72,990, ₹81,990 and ₹1,29,990 for 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, respectively. The Serif TV will be offered at ₹64,990, ₹84,990, ₹99,990 on Amazon for 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models, respectively. Consumers can also avail 24-month EMIs, exchange offers and cashback up to ₹2,000.

“This festive season, with consumers continuing to spend more time at home they are looking to upgrade and redefine their homes to suit the new normal, and celebrate festivities at home. We are committed to enhance the festive spirit through our special offers on our exciting range of televisions and home appliances, in partnership with Flipkart and Amazon. We are confident that our unique offers will enrich their lifestyle, adding more joy to this festive season," said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Samsung Refrigerators

On purchase of Samsung’s flagship SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerators on Flipkart, consumers will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite worth ₹37,999 free along with cashback of up to 10%.

Samsung’s Curd Maestro refrigerators (244L) will be available at ₹25,990 after a discount of ₹5,000 with EMI options starting as low as ₹2,166. Consumers looking to purchase large capacity Side-by-Side (700L) and Frost-Free (415L) refrigerators will get a discount of ₹22,100 and ₹11,500 and will be available for ₹67,490 and ₹41,490, respectively. Frost-Free refrigerators in 345L and 253L capacities will be offered at ₹33,490 and ₹23,090 after a discount of ₹11,500 and ₹5,900 respectively, with EMI options available across models. These offers are applicable on both portals.

Washing Machines

The recently launched 7 kg model of Samsung Washer Dryers, which the company claims can dry clothes up to 97%, will be available for ₹38,990 after a discount of ₹6,600.

The 7 kg Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam Clean technology will be available for ₹28,900 post a ₹7,300 discount while the 6 kg Front Load model will be available for ₹20,990 after a discount of ₹5,910.

Samsung’s Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine in 10 kg capacity will be available at ₹24,000 after a discount of ₹5,900. The 6.5 kg Top Load model will be available for ₹13,499 after a discount of ₹3,301. Consumers can also avail EMI options starting as low as ₹1,125. These offers are applicable on both portals.

Air Conditioners

Consumers planning to buy 1.5 Ton 5 star or 3 star models of Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs can get it at a price of ₹31,990 and ₹27,990 on Flipkart with EMIs of ₹1,333 and ₹1,166, respectively.

The consumer will get a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor, five-year warranty on the condenser, five-year warranty on the PCB controller, free-gas recharge for five years and free installation.

Samsung Smart Ovens

Consumers planning to purchase a 28 L Convection Smart Oven can avail a discount of ₹6,200 with EMI options starting as low as ₹863 on both portals.

