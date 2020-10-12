Samsung announces offers on smart TVs, appliances during Flipkart, Amazon sale

Samsung’s Curd Maestro refrigerators (244L) will be available at ₹25,990 after a discount of ₹5,000 with EMI options starting as low as ₹2,166. Consumers looking to purchase large capacity Side-by-Side (700L) and Frost-Free (415L) refrigerators will get a discount of ₹22,100 and ₹11,500 and will be available for ₹67,490 and ₹41,490, respectively. Frost-Free refrigerators in 345L and 253L capacities will be offered at ₹33,490 and ₹23,090 after a discount of ₹11,500 and ₹5,900 respectively, with EMI options available across models. These offers are applicable on both portals.