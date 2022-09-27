Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card launched: Benefits, how to apply and more

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Signature variant has an annual fee of ₹500 + taxes. While the Infinite variant costs ₹5,000 + taxes annually. Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth ₹500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth ₹6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

