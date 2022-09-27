Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card launched: Benefits, how to apply and more

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs and other products or services.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Major smartphone brand Samsung has launched an exclusive co-branded credit card in partnership with Axis Bank. Powered by Visa, the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will offer 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services to its customers. The company says that the 10% cashback will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Major smartphone brand Samsung has launched an exclusive co-branded credit card in partnership with Axis Bank. Powered by Visa, the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will offer 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services to its customers. The company says that the 10% cashback will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.
Consumers will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.
Consumers will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.
The 10% cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers. The cashback will be available all year round.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 10% cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers. The cashback will be available all year round.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card variants
Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card variants
Interested customers can choose between two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to ₹10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of ₹2,500. On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail up to ₹20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of ₹5,000.
Interested customers can choose between two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to ₹10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of ₹2,500. On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail up to ₹20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of ₹5,000.
Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Signature variant has an annual fee of ₹500 + taxes. While the Infinite variant costs ₹5,000 + taxes annually. Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth ₹500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth ₹6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Signature variant has an annual fee of ₹500 + taxes. While the Infinite variant costs ₹5,000 + taxes annually. Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth ₹500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth ₹6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website along with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps – Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members and Axis Bank channels.
Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website along with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps – Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members and Axis Bank channels.
Samsung says that there is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10% cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additional benefits include Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem. Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with key partner merchants: bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato.
Samsung says that there is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10% cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additional benefits include Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem. Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with key partner merchants: bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato.