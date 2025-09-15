Samsung begins Android 16 based One UI 8 rollout: Eligible devices, features, how to download and more

Samsung has officially begun the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 skin to Galaxy S25 series users. While the Korean tech giant has been rolling out various beta versions of its latest software, the stable software was currently running only on a select few devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE.

The first update for the Galaxy S25 series has begun rolling out. As per tipster Tarun Vats, the very first One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series has a version number S938NKSU5BYI3/S938NOKR5BYI3/S938NKSU5BYI3 and has a size of 3.8 GB. The update has first begun rolling out to users in South Korea, but it could soon be available to all Galaxy S25 users globally, including in India.

As per Sammobile, the One UI 8 update was initially only available to users who participated in the One UI 8 Beta programme but should be available to download for all One UI 7-based users later in the day.

When will older Galaxy devices get the One UI 8 update? Samsung has also promised that it will begin rolling out the One UI 8 update to older Galaxy devices like the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 FE and others ‘later in the year’. Meanwhile, One UI 8 Watch is also set to expand beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series, but we don't have a fixed timeline for that yet.

Notably, the company had faced a lot of criticism earlier in the year after it had paused the initial rollout of the One UI 7 update to older Galaxy devices due to a bug that locked users out of their devices. The lack of clear communication from the company and the numerous delays for the One UI 7 update had caused quite an embarrassing situation for the Korean tech giant.

One UI 8 Eligible devices: Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A17 5G

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A07

Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

How to download the One UI 8 update? Once the One UI 8 update is available for your device, you should get a notification to download and install the latest update. If you are eager to try out the new update, you can also go to Settings then Software Update. If the update is out for your device, you should get the "Download and Install" option.

Your Galaxy device will restart to install the latest update.

It is usually recommended to back up your device to the cloud or a physical storage device before updating to the new version in order to ensure that your data remains safe even if something goes wrong with the update.

Top features of One UI 8: OneUI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.

Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.