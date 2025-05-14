Samsung bets big on AI: Gemini Assistant rolls out to Watch6 and Buds3

Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem is set for a major intelligence boost this winter as the tech giant announces the arrival of its Gemini AI assistant to the Galaxy Watch6 series and subsequent models. Marking its first integration into Samsung’s wearable line-up, the Gemini app promises to make everyday tasks smarter and more effortless for users.

The new update, which extends Gemini’s AI features beyond smartphones, aims to offer a more unified and intuitive experience across the Galaxy platform. Users will soon be able to harness powerful AI functionalities directly from their wrists and ears, transforming the way they interact with their devices.

Smarter living on your wrist With Gemini on the Galaxy Watch, tasks that typically require your smartphone can now be handled with simple voice commands. Whether you are mid-workout or on the move, you will be able to locate important emails or send summaries via text without pausing what you are doing. For instance, users can ask, “Where’s the latest email about yesterday’s board meeting?” and promptly instruct Gemini to forward a brief summary to their team.

The hands-free capability is particularly useful in situations where using a phone is inconvenient. Out running errands with your hands full? Simply activate Gemini on your watch and ask for directions to the nearest café—no tapping or scrolling required.

Galaxy Buds3 integration: Smarter sound, smarter control The update also enhances the role of the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 series in Samsung’s AI ecosystem. Gemini can be launched via voice commands or touch gestures like pinch-and-hold, enabling users to interact fluidly with their Galaxy smartphone through the Buds.

