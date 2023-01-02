Samsung Big TV Days sale: Discounts, cashbacks and more

Samsung Big TV Days sale: Discounts, cashbacks and more2 min read . 12:41 PM IST
- Samsung Big TV Days sale offers discounts on Smsung smart TVs along with cashbacks and gifts.
South Korean brand Samsung is running a Big TV Days sale on its website. The sale started on December 24 and will continue till January 31. The sale offers huge discounts on Smsung smart TVs along with cashbacks and gifts. Here’ a look at some of the offers available in the sale
Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV (43-inch)
The smart TV comes with 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology. It is currently available at a discounted price of ₹58,990. Buyers can get up to ₹3000 discount on this product on Samsung Shop App. Samsung is also giving free delivery and installation on its purchase. No cost EMI starts from ₹3,277.22/ month.
Samsung LS03B The Frame QLED 4K TV (65-inch)
This Samsung smart TV comes with a modern frame design. It has a matte display with a customizable frame. Samsung LS03B The Frame QLED 4K TV (65-inch) can be purchased at ₹1,34,990 in the ongoing sale. The smart TV can also be purchased at no cost EMI and standard EMI starting at ₹7,499.44/ month and ₹7241.72/ month, respectively.
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (50-inch)
This Samsung smart TV with 50-inch screen is selling at ₹1,05,990. Buyers can get 10% instant cashback of up to ₹4,500 On ICICI Bank Cards EMI purchases. Some of the features of the Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV are Dolby Atmos support and Quantum HDR 24x. It is equipped with Quantum Matrix technology and is powered by Neural Quantum 4K processor.
Samsung BU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43-inch)
The smart TV is selling with a discount of ₹17,410 in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹45,490. Samsung BU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43-inch) has a Dynamic Crystal Color Crystal Processor 4K display. Easy buying options include no cost EMI and standard EMI starting from ₹2,527.22/ month and ₹2,426.19/ month.
