Samsung brings 14 refurbished Galaxy S24, S25 smartphones to Amazon in US, prices start at $489

Samsung Electronics America has expanded its Certified Re-Newed smartphone programme, bringing select refurbished Galaxy devices to Amazon.com while adding the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra to its refurbished lineup on Samsung.com.

The expansion gives customers another option to buy Samsung smartphones at lower prices than new devices, with the company offering refurbished models that undergo repairs, testing and quality checks before being sold.

The Amazon lineup includes 14 models from the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series, covering standard, Plus, FE and Ultra variants. Prices start at $489, excluding taxes and fees. The devices come with a one-year limited manufacturer warranty and are eligible for Samsung Care+ protection.

Samsung uses genuine parts and new batteries Samsung said every smartphone sold under its Certified Re-Newed programme is serviced by its specialists using 100% genuine Samsung parts, including a certified new battery.

Each device must also pass 147 quality checkpoints before receiving the Certified Re-Newed label. The smartphones are packaged in 100% recyclable materials and include a quick-start guide, data cable and SIM ejector pin.

The Amazon listing includes the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, with select storage and colour options.

Galaxy S26 series refurbished phones start at $759 Samsung has also added the Galaxy S26 series to its Certified Re-Newed programme, with the devices available exclusively through Samsung.com.

The refurbished Galaxy S26 starts at $759, while the Galaxy S26+ starts at $929. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from $1,099. All three models are available in six colour options: White, Sky Blue, Pink Gold, Black, Silver Shadow and Cobalt Violet.

Samsung said the S26 series devices are assembled by its engineers using genuine Samsung parts and feature brand-new batteries. They also carry the same one-year limited warranty offered with new smartphones.

Customers can additionally opt for Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss, which provides protection against accidents and damage. The plan includes unlimited battery repairs and repairs for cracked screens and back glass at no charge, according to Samsung.

Galaxy AI features remain a key selling point The Galaxy S26 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which Samsung says delivers improvements in CPU, GPU and neural processing unit performance over the previous generation.

The devices also offer Galaxy AI features, including Now Nudge, which provides contextual suggestions, and Now Brief, which delivers reminders about important events.

With its Certified Re-Newed programme, Samsung is extending the availability of its smartphones to customers seeking refurbished devices backed by manufacturer servicing and warranty support. The company's latest expansion spans two sales channels: Amazon.com for select Galaxy S24 and S25 models, and Samsung.com for the refurbished Galaxy S26 lineup.