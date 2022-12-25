Samsung brings a fix for Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: Details

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is releasing a fix for Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S21 and S22 phones running Android 13 operating system. Users of these devices were facing issue with Intune app after updating to the latest firmware. In case you are unaware, Microsoft Intune is a cloud-based unified endpoint management service.
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is releasing a fix for Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S21 and S22 phones running Android 13 operating system. Users of these devices were facing issue with Intune app after updating to the latest firmware. In case you are unaware, Microsoft Intune is a cloud-based unified endpoint management service.
According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 users were unable to complete enrolment when creating a work profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning. But the report says that the company has now come up with a fix for the problem. Samsung has released a fix for the issue via a server side update. It is also advising customers to reboot their devices before setting up the work profile in the Intune app.
According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 users were unable to complete enrolment when creating a work profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning. But the report says that the company has now come up with a fix for the problem. Samsung has released a fix for the issue via a server side update. It is also advising customers to reboot their devices before setting up the work profile in the Intune app.
Once users begin the enrolment process after restarting the phone, Android Device Policy will be automatically downloaded. After this, users will be able to complete the enrollment. Users can also download the Android Device Policy from the Google Play Store and then start the enrollment process.
Once users begin the enrolment process after restarting the phone, Android Device Policy will be automatically downloaded. After this, users will be able to complete the enrollment. Users can also download the Android Device Policy from the Google Play Store and then start the enrollment process.
Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring Samsung Galaxy F14 in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will debut in January 2023. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F14 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung e store and offline retail stores across the country. However, it is yet not known whether the device will offer 5G connectivity or not. No other details of the upcoming phone are known.
Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring Samsung Galaxy F14 in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will debut in January 2023. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F14 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung e store and offline retail stores across the country. However, it is yet not known whether the device will offer 5G connectivity or not. No other details of the upcoming phone are known.
The Galaxy F14 phone will succeed Samsung Galaxy F13 that was launched earlier this year in the country. It is a budget category phone which comes with a starting price of ₹11,999. The handset has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. The phone’s display has a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. The handset runs on the company’s own One UI 4.0 custom skin based on Android 12 operating system.