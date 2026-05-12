Samsung brings OneUI 8.5 update to older Galaxy devices globally: Check if your device on the list

Samsung has officially begun the rollout of its One UI 8.5 update to Galaxy S25 series users in India and globally. The new update was first released in beta for select devices last year and arrived on the latest S26 lineup in February this year.

However, with the new rollout, older Samsung devices will also be getting the latest update, which brings improvements in AI, cross-platform compatibility, Bixby, and more. The new update runs on Android 16, just like the One UI 8.0 update.

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One UI 8.5 compatible devices: You can check out the list of all the devices currently confirmed to receive the One UI 8.5 update.

Series Eligible devices Galaxy S series Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25 FE Galaxy S24 series Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE Galaxy Z Fold series Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Flip series Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Tab S series Galaxy Tab S11 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series

One UI 8.5 features: Theft protection: Samsung is adding stronger anti-theft protections in One UI 8.5. Among the highlights is the Failed Authentication Lock feature that can automatically lock the device after repeated failed attempts using PINs, passwords, or fingerprints.

The Korean tech giant is also expanding its Identity Check protections to cover more sensitive settings and security-related actions across Galaxy devices.

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Photo Assist: One UI 8.5 upgrades Photo Assist with continuous image editing support. Users can now generate and modify multiple AI-edited versions of a photo without saving each edit separately.

Samsung is also adding edit history support, which will allow users to review previous AI-generated versions and restore their preferred result later.

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Upgraded Bixby: With the Perplexity partnership, Bixby can now act as a conversational device agent powered by natural language commands from users. The voice assistant can navigate the device on behalf of users and adjust features without needing users to memorise the exact setting names or menu structures.

Bixby is also getting real-time web search support, meaning users can search for hotels, restaurants, or other information directly through the assistant, with results appearing inside the Bixby interface instead of opening a separate browser window.

Updated Quick Share: One UI 8.5 also brings AirDrop compatibility for Quick Share on Samsung devices, meaning users will be able to easily share files between their Samsung and Apple devices.

Quick Share can now also recognise people appearing in photos and proactively suggest sharing those images with relevant contacts.

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Audio Broadcast with Auracast support: The new update also adds support for Audio Broadcast using Auracast-compatible LE Audio devices. Users can broadcast their voice from their Galaxy smartphones to nearby supported devices, which could be useful during events, tours, or group sessions.

Storage Share: A new Storage Share feature in One UI 8.5 allows Galaxy users to access files stored on other Samsung devices directly from the My Files app. It also allows users to access their phone's local files directly from their Samsung TV.