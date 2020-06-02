Samsung budget smartphones Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch today: Details here

Samsung will be launching two new budget smartphones today. The company will be adding to the popular Galaxy M series smartphone line-up. The South Korean company will be launching the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India. Both smartphones have been teased via Flipkart. The smartphones are expected to be in the budget range.

The devices will be launched at 12pm today and are expected to go on sale immediately after the launch. So far, the prices have not been disclosed but a Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri claims that Galaxy M01 will be available for a starting price of ₹8,999 while the Galaxy M11 will start at a price of ₹10,999.

The devices will be launched at 12pm today and are expected to go on sale immediately after the launch. So far, the prices have not been disclosed but a Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri claims that Galaxy M01 will be available for a starting price of ₹8,999 while the Galaxy M11 will start at a price of ₹10,999.

The Galaxy M01 is expected to launch in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of intern memory. The Galaxy phone is reported to feature a 13MP dual camera setup on the rear panel and will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M11 is expected to launch in two variants of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Galaxy M11 will feature a triple camera and 5000mAh battery.

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series in India last year as an online-exclusive brand. The new brand was introduced in order to take on popular Chinese brands like Xiaomi that had an online-first approach. According to retailers, the demand for affordable smartphones priced below ₹15,000 has seen a surge in Covid-19 times.

The recent conflict with China, has begun a trend among Indians to ditch Chinese hardware. The new Samsung devices can prove to be a good alternative to other smartphone brands that usually dominate this price segment.