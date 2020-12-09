Samsung celebrates 25th birthday with 'Powering Digital India' vision

Samsung India is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the country . The South Korean tech giant is marking the occasion by launching a new ‘vision’ for the country. The new vision is called #PoweringDigitalIndia. This new program will be aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy which Samsung claims will focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.

Launching the new vision, Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said: “At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner."

“Samsung is committed to work with the Government of India and various state governments to realize their vision of nation building, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging of the digital divide through multiple initiatives in manufacturing, R&D, creation of jobs and entrepreneurship, responsible citizenship and transformational innovations," Mr. Ken Kang said.

Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship program which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country. The contours of the program will be unveiled soon.

On the R&D front, Samsung’s R&D centres in India will continue to work on areas such as 5G, AI, IoT as well as on cloud services. In addition to this, the company claims they will expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities.

Samsung is also planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India, which it claims will contribute to the ‘Make in India’ vision.

