Samsung concluded the fifth edition of its pan-India campus program Samsung E.D.G.E., with over 5,200 students from 20 institutions across India participating.

Team The Secret Society from IIT Madras emerged winners in the finale for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach out to potential consumers in a contact-less way. The team Pravega from FMS Delhi came second followed by team Mafia from XLRI Jamshedpur.

This year, all rounds in the two-month long program were conducted virtually. The competition, spread over three months, invited participation of students from domains such as B. Tech, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Design.

A total of 1,763 teams across India participated, of which 48 teams proceeded to the regional rounds, and finally 8 teams were selected for the finale. The winning team was awarded with a pre-placement offer from Samsung and a flagship smartphone along with a cash prize of ₹400,000.

Samsung E.D.G.E. is a campus recruitment and engagement initiative by Samsung India that was initiated in 2016 to provide opportunities to young talent from top B-Schools, Engineering & Design Institutes. Every year students come together to compete and provide real-time solutions.

“At Samsung, we believe that only meaningful innovations enable change. Through the Samsung E.D.G.E. campus program, we want to cultivate young minds and give them a platform to present creative solutions for real life problems. This year the teams were tasked to innovate on new-age solutions for current challenges faced by everyone around the world. We are overjoyed to see the bright ideas that have potential to transform our society," said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

The first runner-up team from FMS Delhi presented a messaging app based chat-bot experience for consumers and store on wheels solution based on the theme this year – ‘The Era of UNTACT – New Days, New Ways’ – under which the final eight teams had to suggest unique solutions to deliver a contact-less experience to consumers.

The first runner-up bagged a pre-placement interview with Samsung and cash prize of ₹200,000. The second runner-up position went to team Mafia from XLRI Jamshedpur for showcasing an innovative virtual store walk solution, and they were rewarded with a cash prize of ₹100,000.

