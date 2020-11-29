“At Samsung, we believe that only meaningful innovations enable change. Through the Samsung E.D.G.E. campus program, we want to cultivate young minds and give them a platform to present creative solutions for real life problems. This year the teams were tasked to innovate on new-age solutions for current challenges faced by everyone around the world. We are overjoyed to see the bright ideas that have potential to transform our society," said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.