Samsung confirms launch of first 'designed in India' F-series smartphone

Samsung has been teasing a new Galaxy F series on its social networking handles. While mmost of the details have been concealed by the company, Samsung has revealed that they are partnering with Flipkart for the launch of the device. According to Samsung, the new F series will be built on Flipkart’s consumer understanding and Samsung’s innovation prowess.

The new smartphone Galaxy F41 is being built in collaboration between the two companies and is aiming at the festive season and Big Billion Days sale.

The new smartphone Galaxy F41 is being built in collaboration between the two companies and is aiming at the festive season and Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart has also set up a dedicated page on their website. The new page confirms the launch details of the Galaxy F41. The device will be launched on 8 October at 5:30pm.The page also reveals a few details about the device.

The Galaxy F41 will get a sAMOLED Infinity U display with a notch on top. The phone uses a 6000mAh battery unit. On the optics front, the phone uses a triple-lens camera on the rear panel and a single camera lens on the front.

“At Samsung, we are obsessed with consumer-centric innovations. Galaxy F designed in India in collaboration with Flipkart, is a celebration of the rising aspirations of socially savvy consumers. With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering a feature-loaded option for young consumers who want to live life to the fullest. Galaxy F’s proposition is ‘full on’ – the lifestyle that defines today’s young Gen Z consumers and we are confident that F Series smartphones will live up the ‘full on’ credo," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Head of eCommerce Business, Samsung India.

Speaking about the partnership with Samsung, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown company, we take pride in truly understanding the pulse of Indian consumers and working collaboratively with brands to bring value products. Our strategic partnership with Samsung reinforces our commitment to make the latest in technology accessible to over 250 million customers across Bharat, during a time when smartphones are bringing immense value to people’s lives."

