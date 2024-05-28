Samsung could break tradition with early launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Report
Samsung may unveil Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 at a special event in Paris on July 10, alongside a rumored Galaxy Watch X with extended battery life. The event aims to capitalize on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
