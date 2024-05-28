Korean giant Samsung could reveal its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, at a special event in Paris on July 10, reported HT Tech. The unveiling comes amid growing excitement for Samsung's upcoming summer releases.

As per the report, in addition to the foldable phones, rumors are swirling about the launch of a high-end smartwatch, potentially named the Galaxy Watch X. This new wearable is speculated to offer extended battery life, positioning it as Samsung's leading smartwatch for the year.

Moreover, the report suggests that Paris has been chosen as the backdrop for this announcement, leveraging the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, where Samsung is a key sponsor. This strategic move aims to harness the global attention surrounding the Olympics.

Leaks have also hinted at notable improvements in the new devices, including more streamlined designs and the integration of Galaxy AI technology, akin to that in the Galaxy S24 series. However, specific details about the AI features have not yet been revealed.

This year, Samsung is likely to break the tradition by opting for a July launch instead of the usual August debut for its new Galaxy Z models. Alongside the foldables, the event is expected to feature the Galaxy Ring, a smart ring designed for health monitoring. This new accessory is anticipated to come in nine sizes and three colors, offering versatility for users.

Moreover, the event is anticipated to introduce the Galaxy Watch7 and a premium model aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, potentially succeeding the Galaxy Watch5 Pro from 2023. Adding to the lineup, the Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to be showcased with a significant redesign, drawing comparisons to Apple's AirPods. This marks the first major update to Samsung's True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds since their debut in 2019, promising a new look for the company's audio products.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!