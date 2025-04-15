Samsung could restart One UI 7 rollout today — here’s what we know

Samsung's halt to OneUI 7 update may be shorter than expected with the Korean smartphone maker rushing to bring the latest version of its update to its older Galaxy devices. Samsung had officially confirmed that the One UI 7 rollout had begun from 7th April but many Galaxy users have been waiting for the update since then to no avail. Almost a week since the planned roll out date, multiple reports confirmed that Samsung was halting the One UI 7 udpate globally due to a serious bug it found in some Galaxy S24 devices in Korea.

Advertisement

However, if tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) is to be believed, Samsung is planning to restart the global rollout of One UI 7 sooner than expected. The tipster states that One UI 7 will be rolled out to Galaxy S24 users starting from today i.e. 15 April.

We have no confirmation yet from Samsung on when the official rollout will begin again but the company told Android Authority on Monday that “One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience”.

Moreover, there is no clarity on if the One UI 7 rollout to Galaxy S24 will be specific to certain markets or if it will be global update.

Why is One UI 7 rollout delayed? Again, Samsung hasn't officially clarified the issue that led to One UI 7 rollout being halted but multiple reports suggest that there was a problem with unlocking the phone in Exynos powered Galaxy S24 devices in Korea along with potential battery drainage issues.

Advertisement

Since then, the bug has been linked to an issue with the Samsung Secure folder but without an official explanation in sight, it's hard to pin point the exact problem at this stage.

Why is One UI 7 significant? One UI 7 was first introduced by Samsung during a conference in November and was eventually rolled out with the Galaxy S25 devices in January. The new update has been lauded by many as the best software experience on smartphones, especially with Appple's recent AI struggles. One UI 7 brings redesigned UI, fluid animations, faster app opening times, Now Bar for controlling music and notifications from the lock screen and many AI features like AI Select, Writing Assist and Audio Eraser.

While newer Samsung phones like Galaxy A56 (Review) and Galaxy A36 have come with One UI 7 out of the box, older Samsung users like Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been left frustrated. Notably, Samsung promises 7 years of software updates with its flagship devices, but with the new updates getting delayed so often, many users have been left wondering if this is a ploy by the Korean tech giant to boost the sales of its Galaxy S25 lineup.