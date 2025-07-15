Samsung could supply custom displays for Apple’s crease-free foldable iPhone: Kuo

Apple's alleged forthcoming foldable iPhone may introduce a crease-free display using a custom solution from Samsung Display. Expected in late 2026, it will likely feature a metal plate to reduce screen stress and enhance durability, setting a new standard in the foldable market.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone may feature a game-changing “crease-free” display, thanks to a custom solution being developed by Samsung Display, according to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple's long-anticipated foldable iPhone may feature a game-changing "crease-free" display, thanks to a custom solution being developed by Samsung Display, according to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone may feature a game-changing “crease-free” display, thanks to a custom solution being developed by Samsung Display, according to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As reported byMacRumors, Apple’s foldable iPhone, slated for mass production in the latter half of 2026, is expected to feature a custom-designed metal plate to manage the stress generated during screen folding. This innovation aims to tackle the persistent issue of visible creases seen in current foldable smartphones. The metal plate will reportedly be sourced mainly from Fine M-Tec, a supplier already linked to components used in Samsung’s foldable displays.

Curiously, Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, still displays a noticeable crease along its inner screen, even though it also incorporates metal plates from Fine M-Tec. This has sparked speculation that Samsung Display may be working on a bespoke display solution designed specifically for Apple, prompting questions about why similar technology hasn’t been introduced in Samsung’s own foldable lineup.

According to Kuo, Apple’s upcoming alleged foldable will sport a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, complemented by two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and a power button integrated with Touch ID, a notable departure from the Face ID technology found in most recent iPhones.

Also Read | Apple’s first foldable iPhone could launch in 2026, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier reported that Apple is prioritising a high-quality hinge mechanism, which could further help in minimising or even eradicating the central crease, a feature often criticised in rival devices.

Physically, the foldable iPhone is expected to measure 4.5mm in thickness when open, and around 9 to 9.5mm when folded. While this would make it marginally bulkier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded), Apple appears to be focusing on durability and display integrity rather than shaving off millimetres.

The move could represent Apple’s most significant foray into the foldable market, and if the crease-free claim holds true, it could set a new benchmark in the segment.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung could supply custom displays for Apple's crease-free foldable iPhone: Kuo
