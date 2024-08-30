Samsung Developer Conference 2024 announced for October 3: Spotlight likely on OneUI and Galaxy AI innovations
Samsung has announced details for its Developer Conference 2024, to be held on October 3 in California. The hybrid event is expected to cover One UI updates, AI advancements, and feature keynotes from top executives, with live broadcasts available globally.
Korean tech giant Samsung has officially revealed the details for its much-anticipated Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024. The conference will be hosted in the United States.
