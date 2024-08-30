Korean tech giant Samsung has officially revealed the details for its much-anticipated Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024. The conference will be hosted in the United States.

As per several media reports, the tech world is keenly awaiting updates on One UI, Samsung's proprietary operating system tailored for its smartphones and other devices, alongside various sessions led by notable speakers. Furthermore, there is speculation that new advancements in Galaxy AI, Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, may also be unveiled during the event.

Samsung has confirmed that the SDC 2024 will be conducted at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California on October 3, commencing at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The conference will be a hybrid event, with both in-person attendance and remote participation through a live stream. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel, making it accessible to a global audience.

The SDC 2024 agenda is packed with keynote sessions delivered by top Samsung executives, including JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division, along with Daehyun Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Global AI Center at Samsung Research. One of the key topics on the docket is the principles of AI ethics, with the event opening with a keynote address from JH Han, emphasizing Samsung’s commitment to its "AI for All" vision.

As per Gadgets 360, the conference is also expected to introduce cross-platform, next-generation innovations across various Samsung services such as SmartThings, Galaxy AI, Knox, and Tizen. Following the keynote sessions, there will be a series of breakout sessions dedicated to developer-centric platforms like SmartThings, Samsung Health, and Tizen, which will be accessible exclusively to those attending the conference in person. Additionally, Samsung will feature a Tech Square, where participants can experience hands-on demonstrations of the latest products and services.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!