Samsung India has donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders to Karnataka, to help fight against the current surge of Covid-19 in the state.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for donating Medical Kits to Government of Karnataka. These medical kits are prescribed by the Government of Karnataka and will be used by Covid patients in home isolation.

SRI-B has donated 14 oxygen concentrators to charitable hospitals working towards Covid-19 relief. These oxygen concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society. Another 10 oxygen concentrators were handed over to the Government of Karnataka.

Samsung had earlier pledged $5 million ( ₹37 crores) in form of donations to central and state governments, and essential medical equipment for hospitals including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes.

