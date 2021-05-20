OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Samsung donates 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators to Karnataka govt

Samsung India has donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders to Karnataka, to help fight against the current surge of Covid-19 in the state.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for donating Medical Kits to Government of Karnataka. These medical kits are prescribed by the Government of Karnataka and will be used by Covid patients in home isolation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SRI-B has donated 14 oxygen concentrators to charitable hospitals working towards Covid-19 relief. These oxygen concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society. Another 10 oxygen concentrators were handed over to the Government of Karnataka.

Samsung had earlier pledged $5 million ( 37 crores) in form of donations to central and state governments, and essential medical equipment for hospitals including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout