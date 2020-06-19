Samsung drops price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite, provides limited time offers

Samsung announced a price drop on its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone . The device has now been priced at ₹37,999 for the 6GB variant. The new price is ₹4000 cheaper than the previous price tag. The 8GB variant of Galaxy Note10 Lite will be now be sold for ₹39,999.

Consumers looking to buy Galaxy Note10 Lite can also get a cashback of ₹5000 if the purchase is done via Citibank debit or credit card. By applying this offer, the effective price of the Galaxy Note10 Lite will drop down to ₹32,999 for the 6GB variant and ₹34,999 for the 8GB variant. The buyer will also get the option of getting ₹2000 instant cashback, if they do not avail the ₹5000 cashback.

The company will also be offering no-cost EMI for up to 9 months and a 2-month YouTube premium subscription. According to a statement released by the company, these offers will be until June 30, 2020.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone builds on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, bringing premium features such as the latest camera technology, S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch and Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Running on Android 10 OS, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with super-fast charging.

The processor will be supported by 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage each, which can be expanded up to 1 TB.

For optics, the device packs a 12MP rear primary camera, a secondary 12MP camera, and a third 12MP sensor and comes with features such as Live Focus and Super Steady. For the selfie, the smartphone houses a 32MP camera on the front.

