Samsung Electronics mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in Q21 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 07:23 AM IST
Koh Dong-jin says Samsung Electronics is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues
Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".
Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.
