Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Samsung Electronics mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in Q2

Samsung Electronics mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in Q2

AP Photo
1 min read . 07:23 AM IST Reuters

Koh Dong-jin says Samsung Electronics is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues

Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".

Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".

Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.