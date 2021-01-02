OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Samsung expected to launch new Galaxy M series smartphone in India
The Samsung poster leaked on Twitter
The Samsung poster leaked on Twitter

Samsung expected to launch new Galaxy M series smartphone in India

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 06:03 PM IST Staff Writer

A new poster for the Galaxy M-series smartphone reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch which houses a single-lens front-facing camera

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in India next week. A new poster for the upcoming smartphone has been revealed online. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any hint regarding the identity of the device. However, the poster reveals a few aspects of the new smartphone.

A new poster for the Galaxy M-series smartphone reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch which houses a single-lens front-facing camera. The poster for the phone also mentions the #MaxUp. This indicates that this new Galaxy smartphone will come with the Max moniker. The hashtag also highlights the 'M' hinting it being an M-series smartphone This could imply that the phone will not only come with a big screen but also a big battery. The poster was revealed by a tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

There are not many details revealed about the device. However, it is expected to launch next week. Details about the launch date are still to be declared by the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout