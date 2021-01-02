Samsung expected to launch new Galaxy M series smartphone in India

A new poster for the Galaxy M-series smartphone reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch which houses a single-lens front-facing camera. The poster for the phone also mentions the #MaxUp. This indicates that this new Galaxy smartphone will come with the Max moniker. The hashtag also highlights the 'M' hinting it being an M-series smartphone This could imply that the phone will not only come with a big screen but also a big battery. The poster was revealed by a tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.