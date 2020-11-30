Samsung expected to launch upcoming Apple AirTags-rival: Details here

Apple AirTags have been a part of the rumour mill since a few months now. Despite conducting three major launch events, the company did not release any information about the AirTags. A new report now suggests that Samsung might be working on something similar. Though there’s no official confirmation, Samsung may launch it before Apple introduces the AirTags.

A report by Sam Mobile has spotted a new tracker device made by South Korean company Samsung. The device is expected to be called Galaxy Smart Tag. The report claims to have spotted a device with the number EI-T5300 on the Indonesian Telecom Certification website. The listing does not provide any details about the product. However, Samsung is expected to launch it as a successor of the LTE tracker that was launched in 2018.

The new tracker will be a light flat object that will be able to stock to any small or big object in order to track it using GPS. The previous tracker was launched under the Smart Things banner. The device is expected to come with LTE support as well as Bluetooth connectivity and GPS.

