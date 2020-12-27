Samsung expected to miss 300 million phone sales mark for first time in 9 years

South Korean tech giant, Samsung might not be able to cross the threshold of 300 million phone sales this year. This will be the first time in nine years that the company will report sales under 300 million.

Samsung has announced a total of 189 million phone shipments at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Despite the fall in sales, the company has reportedly set a sales limit of 307 million units for 2021. Samsung plans to fulfil this goal by expanding the mid-range offerings as well as low-end 5G smartphones. The company will also be focussing on the foldable devices for next year.

A report suggests that out of the 307 million units expected to be sold next year, around 287 million will be smartphones and only 50 million out of these will belong to the flagship category which also includes foldable screens.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 early next year. The new flagship smartphone will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. For Indian and European markets, Samsung is expected to sport the new Exynos 2100 chipset.

Despite teasing Apple for not providing a charging brick, Samsung is also expected to take Apple’s route with the in-box accessories. The company is expected to launch the flagship smartphone without a charging brick.