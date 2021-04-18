New Delhi: Samsung has claimed that they will be aiming to grow their computer monitor business in the country. A Samsung official has claimed that the South Korean company plans to increase its sale in the premium monitor segment (27-inches and above).

In a PTI report, Samsung India Vice-President (Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business) Puneet Sethi said, the company plans to focus on high-end monitors. In order to increase sales, Samsung also plans to enhance its product portfolio and eventually achieve a target of 40% this year, compared to 20% of the last year.

Last week, Samsung introduced a new range of smart monitors with inbuilt apps which it claims will allow users to multitask, expects it to be an ideal product for the people working remotely under the work-from-home culture.

"In 2021, we expect to grow 140 per cent in overall monitors and 150 per cent in the premium segment," Sethi told PTI.

Last year, Samsung claims to have had 60% overall growth into the monitors and 40% growth in the premium monitors segment. In the premium segment, the company faces competition from the likes of Dell and HP.

"We are focused towards the premium end of the market and we wish to become No. 1 this year," said Sethi.

He added that this year, "we have introduced smart monitors and even in the recent past introduced gaming odyssey series, which is also into the premium segment".

The overall monitor market in India is estimated to be around USD 500 million in which premium monitor market is around USD 200 million, Sethi added.

"The share of the premium monitor is growing further as a big shift is happening towards the larger size," he added.

The company has already introduced this monitor to the US and European markets and has now also introduced here in India.

"We have a lot of high expectation from this," he said adding that "we all are working under challenging times from home". This one display allows you to do several things and people does not require to have multiple devices and display, he also said.

"The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multi-task seamlessly," said Sethi.

