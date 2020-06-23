Samsung explains the use of 120Hz displays on smartphones

Samsung has come up with an elaborate explanation about why a 120Hz display is far better than a 60Hz display. Earlier, 120Hz displays or other panels with a high refresh rate on smartphones were usually pitched to an audience of gamers, who need a high refresh rate to appreciate the gaming experience. However, Samsung claims that a higher refresh rate also factors in while streaming or watching videos. Samsung Electronics claims a high refresh rate makes video playback smoother.

Within games, the company claims that the high refresh rate is a revelation particularly in games which need split-second decision making. Samsung claims, a display with a rapid refresh rate can provide users with a vital edge.

In a report by IANS, Michael Kim, an engineer from the Display Group at Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business said, "A screen with a high refresh rate displays more images every second, allowing you to pick up the movements of your opponent's character quicker and act that little bit faster. A 120Hz display shows a new image every 0.008 seconds."

The main goal behind providing a high refresh rate, the company claims, is to provide a better screen control environment, making it easier for users to touch, scroll and swipe their screens.

"When users are scrolling on their display, the smoother the screen will flow, resembling the analog experience, the more comfortable it is to use," explained Kim.

Samsung also discussed the benefits of a high touch sampling rate. The company claims that a high touch sampling rate of 240 per second is also a factor behind providing a smooth experience. The touch sampling rate is the ability of the device to scan a finger scrolling on the screen.

"With apps such as YouTube now offering videos in basic HD quality, when you go back and watch older videos on the platform in SD, you realize that the quality is actually much lower than you originally thought," explained Kim.

He further added, "People may have no complaints about a 60Hz display, but once they get used to the quality of 120Hz, they can never go back to 60Hz."

With Inputs from IANS

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated