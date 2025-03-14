Samsung extends One UI 7 Beta to more devices: Galaxy S23 series included

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update for Galaxy S23 series in select regions. The update includes security enhancements and new features like advanced writing tools and a refreshed home screen, available for unlocked models only.

Tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update for its Galaxy S23 series in select regions, including India, the United States, and South Korea. The update, which was previously restricted to the Galaxy S24 series, is now available for users of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra who wish to test Samsung's latest custom interface ahead of its official release.

As per user reports on Samsung’s community forums, the beta update is currently available only for unlocked models. In India, the Galaxy S23 is receiving the update with firmware version S918BXXU8ZYC3, while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are receiving firmware versions S918BOXM8ZYC3 and S918BXXU8DYC3, respectively. The update also includes the March 2025 security patch, ensuring the latest security enhancements.

The One UI 7 beta update, approximately 4.6GB in size, introduces several improvements, including enhancements to Samsung's Galaxy AI features. Users can expect advanced writing assistance tools, improved call transcription capabilities, and the introduction of a 'Now Bar,' which highlights relevant activities across different apps. Additionally, the update brings a refreshed home screen, redesigned widgets, a new lock screen layout, and an updated camera interface.

Reportedly, those who are interested in trying the beta version can enrol through the Samsung Members app. However, as with any beta software, users are strongly advised to back up their important data before proceeding with the installation to avoid potential data loss or stability issues.

Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 7 beta programme has already been extended to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update is expected to reach more devices soon, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55. A stable version of One UI 7 is anticipated to roll out globally from April onwards.