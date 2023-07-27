Samsung extends output cuts in anticipation of AI-driven recovery: Report3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Samsung Electronics plans to continue reducing memory chip production while expecting a rebound in sales in H2 2021 due to increased global tech spending driven by demand for AI technologies.
Samsung Electronics Co. has announced its commitment to continue reducing memory chip production while anticipating a rebound in sales during the second half of the year. The company attributes the expected recovery to increased global tech spending driven by the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies following the post-Covid economic downturn.
