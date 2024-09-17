Samsung eyes 2025 launch for rollable phone with expansive 12.4-inch screen: Report | Mint

Samsung eyes 2025 launch for rollable phone with expansive 12.4-inch screen: Report
A new Samsung smartphone with a rollable display is expected next year, featuring a flexible 12.4-inch screen and under-display camera. This innovation builds on Samsung's history of foldable devices, aiming to compete with Huawei's recent advancements in smartphone design.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking smartphone featuring a rollable display, which could hit the market as early as next year. This innovative device is expected to have a flexible screen that can extend outward, transforming into a significantly larger display when needed. If the release timeline holds, this would mark six years since the tech giant launched its first foldable phone.