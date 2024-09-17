Samsung eyes 2025 launch for rollable phone with expansive 12.4-inch screen: Report | Mint

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking smartphone featuring a rollable display, which could hit the market as early as next year. This innovative device is expected to have a flexible screen that can extend outward, transforming into a significantly larger display when needed. If the release timeline holds, this would mark six years since the tech giant launched its first foldable phone.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the development of this new product, the company has a history of unveiling cutting-edge display technologies, including a hybrid model that both folds and slides.

According to a report byThe Elec, Samsung's upcoming rollable phone may expand to a 12.4-inch display, rivalling the size of some tablets. If accurate, this screen would surpass the recently launched Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which boasts a 10.2-inch display.

The rollable device is also rumored to feature an under-display camera (UDC), eliminating the need for a visible camera cutout and offering a seamless viewing experience. However, with its advanced technology and expansive screen, the phone may carry a premium price tag.

Reportedly, Samsung has been a leader in experimenting with foldable displays in recent years. The company has showcased a variety of folding mechanisms, such as designs that fold inward in multiple directions, resembling letters like "G" and "Z." Samsung has also secured patents for devices with rollable and triple-fold screens, although these concepts have yet to reach the commercial stage.

While Samsung has made strides in foldable technology, Huawei recently took the lead by introducing the world's first triple-folding smartphone, the Mate XT Ultimate Design. As of now, Samsung’s tri-fold phone remains in the prototype phase.

The Elec also reports that Samsung has shifted its focus to rollable devices, and the anticipated phone could be unveiled in the latter half of 2025. Further details about this innovative handset are expected to emerge in the coming months.

